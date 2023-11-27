Monday, November 27, 2023
HomeNEWSTinubu to present Nigeria’s 2024 budget to NASS on Wednesday
NEWS

Tinubu to present Nigeria’s 2024 budget to NASS on Wednesday

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tinubu to present Nigeria’s 2024 budget to NASS on Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 Appropriations Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Secretary of the Research and Information Department of the National Assembly, Ali Barde, disclosed this to journalists on Monday.

The Appropriations Bill will contain budget proposals for the 2024 fiscal year.

This will be the first full-year budget President Tinubu will present to the National Assembly since he was inaugurated in May.

The presentation of the budget suggests that Mr Tinubu will maintain the January to December budget cycle initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Previous article
FEC approves N27.5tn 2024 appropriation bill
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network