Friday, December 22, 2023
Tinubu to observe Jumat prayer at Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque, Surulere

Tinubu to observe Jumat prayer at Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque Lagos

President Bola Tinubu will today (Friday) joined Muslim faithful  to observe Jumat prayer at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque, Ajao Road, Surulere, Lagos.

Tinubu who arrived Lagos on Thursday, is attending the Jumat payer in the mosque as part of activities to mark the 100th anniversary of Ansar -Ud-Deen in Nigeria.

There is already a heavy presence of personnel of various security agencies in Surulere.

Security personnel from the Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police, among several others, were seen at strategic locations in Surulere .

