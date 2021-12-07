POLITICS
Tinubu to meet Ganduje over Kano APC Crisis
In a move to save his presidential ambition, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to meet Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over the crisis rocking the party in Kano State.
Tinubu had on Sunday met with Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, whose camp has been having a running battle with Ganduje over the control of the party structures in the state.
The former Lagos State governor singled out the leaders of the warring factions in Kano for reconciliation at a time when the just concluded congresses of the party had triggered a crisis in 13 states.
The meeting between Tinubu and Shekarau had raised dust in Kano, regarded as the votes’ bank of the ruling party.
The congresses had polarised APC in the state into two with the governor’s camp being chaired by Abdullahi Abbas while Shekarau’s faction has Ahmadu Haruna Danzago as chairman.
The crisis reached its crescendo last Tuesday when an FCT high court gave a judgement upholding the parallel congress held by the Shekarau-led faction and voided the Governor Ganduje faction.
The battle between the camps assumed a violent posture on Thursday when thugs torched the campaign office of Senator Jibrin I. Barau. A petition has since been written to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, indicting top shots in the governor’s camp including its chairman.
The camp loyal to Governor Ganduje led by Abbas had denied sponsoring the attacks.
Why Tinubu wants Kano crisis resolved
A stalwart of the party said Tinubu waded into the matter as part of plans to advance his yet to be declared presidential ambition. The former Lagos State governor has been romancing with Ganduje since after the 2019 general elections.
Tinubu had last month visited an elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, in Kano, where he sought for the northern leader’s support towards the actualisation of his presidential ambition. Previously, clerics in Kano State had endorsed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.
The source said internal wrangling rocking the party in Kano State would affect Tinubu’s ambition, hence his intervention.
“Tinubu’s interest in all of these is the number of votes that can come from Kano. A good politician cannot play with the number of votes from the state. Lagos and Kano are central to any politician’s presidential ambition. Combined votes from the two states are over two million and that is why Kano was determinant of the 2015 and 2019 elections,” the source who is close to Ganduje and Shekarau said, pleading not to be named.
Another source said power brokers in the APC including a section at the centre and some governors who are allegedly averse to the Tinubu’s presidential ambition, are fuelling the feud.
“You know some powerful personalities in Abuja have reservations on Tinubu’s presidential ambition, thus they see this as an opportunity to advance their course by decimating the camp of Ganduje,” the source said.
The upcoming meeting between Asiwaju and Ganduje
Contacted, the Kano State Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, said Governor Ganduje was also invited by the national leader of the party for the peace parley.
In a phone interview, he said; “Tinubu invited the two groups, both Malam Shekarau and Kano State governor to the reconciliation meeting. Asiwaju decided to hear from Malam first and subsequently hear from the governor and if there is any reason for reconciliation, then they take it from there.
“If you look at it politically and historically, there is always a contest or struggle for power after a second term. It happens during Shekarau and Kwankwaso.
“But at the end of the day, whether they are reconciled or not, the election will be conducted and Allah decides whoever emerges as governor, senator and what have you.”
Moments after dumping APC for PDP, N’digbo in Lagos confers chieftaincy title on Jandor
Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor)has been conferred with the title of Ozo Igbo Ndu of Lagos by the apex body of N’digbo in Lagos, a socio-cultural group of Igbo residents in Lagos
.Jandor received the esteemed honour at the 102nd birthday celebration of Eze N’digbo of Lagos, HRH, Cyril Osuala Anomneze, Eze Ojiofor.
The title, Ozo Igbo Ndu, translated as the “saviour of Igbo people in Lagos”, is the highest honour that can be bestowed on any individual of other extraction.
Speaking at the event, Chairman Board of Trustees, Igbo speaking community in Lagos, Dr Jonathan Nnaji stated that Jandor has demonstrated his love for Ndigbo through his support for various activities and programmes of the group.
While expressing his appreciation for the honour bestowed on him by the N’digbo in Lagos, Jandor stated that his decision to accept the title after previously turning down several titles was borne out of his love and recognition of the immense contribution of N’digbo to the economic development of Lagos.
Jandor also debunked claims by the ruling APC that the Lagos4Lagos movement is pursuing an agenda that seeks to promote the interest of Lagosians alone.
He noted that the Lagos4Lagos N’digbo structure is one of the most formidable and organized groups in several Igbo-populated markets and town unions across the state.
Describing the Igbos as the most enterprising in Nigeria, Jandor stated that the group’s voting population is critical in the state electoral process.
He, therefore, urged the group to come out en masse to mobilize support for his 2023 guber project.
2023 Presidency: Anyim consults Babangida, Abdulsalami
Former President of the Senate and a one-time Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, weekend, was received in a private audience by two of Nigerian leaders and patriots.
Taking to his Facebook page, Anyim wrote: “I met with former President Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar. I consulted with them on my intention to contest for the presidency of our beloved country. Both leaders are rich in vision and deep in the grasp of our history. They were generous with their wise counsels.
“I am further emboldened in the conviction that I can make significant contributions in our collective quest to consolidate democracy, build a stronger and more united Nigeria.
“I feel very enriched and invigorated. Long live Nigeria.”
Anxiety in PDP as Supreme Court rules on Secondus’ appeal on Monday
There is anxiety the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Monday’s judgment of the Supreme Court on the appeal filed by the sacked National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, asking the apex court to quash his removal from office.
The apex court may also decide to rule on the matter on Monday, or later within the week.
It was learnt that the fear that the decision of the Supreme Court may affect the recent National Convention of the party has led the main opposition party to hurriedly shift the date of the swearing-in of the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) from Thursday, December 9 to Friday, December 10.
The National Chairman-designate of the party, Ayu, and other members of the NWC were elected at the October 30 and 31 National Convention of the party after Secondus was removed from office.
Secondus wants the Supreme Court to interpret the PDP constitution as it concerns the power of the party to sack a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly, the national chairman of the party.
The Supreme Court, it was gathered, will hear Secondus’ petitions on Monday, December 6.
Secondus had filed a notice of appeal before the Supreme Court asking it to declare that he is the only one who had the legal right to preside over the last national convention.
He is also seeking an order declaring that his suspension at the ward level was not enough reason for him to vacate the office of the national chairman of the party.
On August 23, 2021, some members of the party had instituted a suit marked: PHC/2183/CS/2021 at the High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt Judicial Division, with Secondus and the PDP as defendants.
The applicants had asked the court to stop Secondus from parading himself as the PDP chairman as he had been suspended at his ward.
The court subsequently restrained Secondus from performing the functions of the office of the national chairman of the PDP.
Secondus, however, filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, demanding that his suspension be declared illegal and the party be prevented from holding its October 30 and 31 conventions unless he was allowed to preside over the exercise.
But his appeal was thrown out and the appellate court gave the PDP the green light to hold its convention.
At the national convention, a former Senate President, Ayu, emerged as the chairman-designate of the party, and his inauguration along with other members of the NWC was initially fixed for December 9, 2021.
However, Secondus is now praying for the Supreme Court to declare that the appellate court erred in its judgment.
According to the appeal filed by his lawyer, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), there are three grounds for appeal.
Secondus said Section 222(c) of the Nigerian Constitution requires every political party to have a constitution, which shall be registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
According to him, Article 35(1) (b) of the PDP’s Constitution confers on the national chairman of the party the right to preside over the national convention, but the appellate court gave the party the right to hold the convention without him.
The embattled chairman also argued that the fact that he was suspended at his ward did not translate to him being suspended as the chairman of the PDP.
His notice of appeal to the apex court read in part: “The Court of Appeal erred in law when it held that the appellant had no legal right or interest to protect by his application, which was filed on October 14, 2021, and re-filed on October 27, 2021.
“The Court of Appeal erred in law and violated the appellant’s right to a fair hearing when it held that the appellant, having been suspended as a member of the 6th respondent (the PDP), could not continue to function as the national chairman.
“The Court of Appeal erred in law in dismissing the appellant’s application, which was filed on October 14, 2021, and re-filed on October 27, 2021.”
Secondus subsequently sought four reliefs, including an order allowing the appeal, an order setting aside the decision of the appellate court, and order confirming that Article 35(I) (b) of the PDP Constitution confers on him the personal right to preside over the convention of the party.
It is feared that if the Supreme Court grants Secondus’ prayers, the election of Ayu and other members of the NWC, as well as all other actions taken by the party in his absence will become null and void.
This fear may have informed the decision of the main opposition party to hurriedly shift the date of the swearing-in of Ayu and other members of the NWC from December 9 to December 10.
According to a statement by the Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmad Fintiri, who was the Chairman, National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), “the swearing-in of the newly elected National Officers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021, has been rescheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.
“All party leaders, stakeholders, and members nationwide are advised to note this accordingly, please.
Fintiri’s statement was titled: ‘Change of Date for the Presentation of Certificate of Return and Swearing-in Ceremony of the Newly Elected PDP National Officers.’
