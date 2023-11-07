Tinubu to launch birth, death, marriage registration portal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Wednesday launch a birth, death, and marriage registration portal.

The registration system includes all civil registrations such as birth registration, stillbirth registration, birth attestation, adoption, marriage notification, divorce notification, migration and death.

Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, made this known at a pre-launch briefing on Monday.

“The launch of the e-CRVS by Tinubu marks the commitment of the current government and leadership to strengthen civil registration data capturing, collation, processing, dissemination and timely access to statistics on vital events in the country.

“It aims to accelerate the improved civil registration and vital statistics systems in Nigeria over 10 years, from 2023 to 2030 in a bid to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal,” he said.

The chairman stated that the commission, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), developed the e-CRVS Operational Readiness Assessment Report, which showed the potential of digital technologies in providing transformative outcomes in CRVS and integrating data from multiple systems to securely store data at scale, in a cost-effective way in Nigeria.

The NPC chairman noted that the system provides a digital certificate in all cases, an accessible verification platform to registered organizations, and a central management system (dashboard) that depicts and analyses collated civil registrations into vital statistics for proper decision-making.