Tinubu to flag off presidential campaign in Jos on Nov 15 (Full timetable)

The Presdential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his campaign council have released the timetable for campaigns across the country.

The campaign will begin on November 15 in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

The Chairman of the Campaign Council, Governor Governor Solomon Lalong will kick start activities for the campaign in his state leading the way for others to follow in a bid to galvanise votes for APC’s victory from the State houses of assembly to the Presidential election.

The campaign time table also includes other activities of the former governor of Lagos between November 2022 and February 2023 when the election is set to hold.

According to a timetable and schedule of activities, several town hall meetings would be held with different stakeholders across the country while December 4-10 has been slated for “international engagements”.

On February 8, 2023, there will be a rally and musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja while the Lagos rally which would be the last, would hold on February 13.

The PCC will use the period from February 12 – 24 for “election planning”. Full APC Presidential Campaign Timetable