Tinubu to attend slain Delta soldiers’ burial Wednesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Wednesday attend the burial of the seventeen soldiers killed on March 14, 2024 in the Okuama community of the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The slain soldiers would be buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja at 3pm on Wednesday.

Tinubu will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

The slain military personnel responded to a distress call after a communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities, both in Delta State, before they were gruesomely murdered.

The beheaded corpses of the slain soldiers were later recovered from a neigbouring rivers, while the stomachs and hearts of others were ripped off.

The Defence Headquarters later released the list of 17 military personnel killed in the attack last Thursday during a peace mission to warring communities in the area.

The Defence Headquarters said 17 personnel including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were killed.

The gruesome murder has continued to draw condemnation from authorities in Nigeria. Tinubu described it as an attack on the nation and gave marching orders to security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the attack.

The Senate, host Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, as well as civil society organisations have condemned the gruesome murder of the soldiers and called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

The President also said the slain military personnel will be conferred with national honours.