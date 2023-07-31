Tinubu To address Nigerians on Monday night

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation at 7 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Dele Alake, presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Monday morning.

Powered By

VDO.AI

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement read.

It is unclear what the broadcast is about but it comes at a time when the masses are complaining of nationwide hardship as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, leading to hike in petrol price.

The president has repeatedly appealed for calm, saying his government is working hard to ensure that Nigerians live comfortably.

Tinubu attributed the current state to labour room pain, saying the gains are on the way.

His address comes on the eve the proposed strike by the organised labour scheduled to begin on Wednesday, August 2 and amid the strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Recall that NARD had rejected the 25% increment in basic salary recently announced by the federal government.