Monday, August 21, 2023
Tinubu swears in Ministers

Tinubu swears in Minister

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in members of his cabinet after screening and confirmation by the senate.

The event, which kicked off at 10am, is ongoing at the banquet hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu had earlier assigned portfolios to the ministers.

The swearing in was done in batches of five.

The first five ministers sworn in were:

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice
Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of State, Gas Resources
Ekperipe Ekpo

Minister of State, Labour and Employment
Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs
Uju Kennedy

Minister of Education
Tahir Maman

Second batch:

Minster of Agriculture and Food Security
Abubakar Kyari

Minister of Foreign Affairs
Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare
All Pate

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation
Joseph Utsev

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

 

Third batch of ministers:

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development
Festus Keyamo

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Betta Edu

Minister of Sports Development
John Enoh

Minister of Works
David Umahi

Minister of Niger Delta Development
Abubakar Momoh



