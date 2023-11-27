Tinubu swears in 8 new Perm Secs, presides over FEC

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, swore in eight new Permanent Secretaries, recently appointed.

The development followed their success in the Federal Civil Service selection process.

The swearing-in ceremony preceded the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, meeting on Monday.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo; Bako Deborah Odoh; Omachi Raymond Omenka; Ahmed Dunoma Umar; Watti Tinuke; Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji; Rimi Nura Abba, and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, at the time of filing this report, is presiding over the week’s FEC meeting, which is also being attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The ongoing meeting is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan; and Ministers.