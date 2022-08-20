POLITICS
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said some comments being circulated about his meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, are fake.
Tinubu on Wednesday visited Obasanjo at his penthouse residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Nuhu Ribadu, and others, Tinubu had private discussions with Obasanjo.
While the duo of Tinubu and Obasanjo have kept sealed lips over what transpired at the meeting, different claims are being made in the media by those claiming to be inside sources.
But, Obasanjo expressed dissatisfaction with such “unauthorized report” of the discussion at his meeting with Tinubu and “the fake statements credited to him.”
In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, Obasanjo maintained that “the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.”
According to him, the discussion between the two of them was “more brotherly than political.”
The Balogun Owu added that at the request of Tinubu, he “agreed to no statement from either side.”
Speaking further, Obasanjo revealed that, “Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed the discussion he had with the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during their recent meeting.
Tinubu and some of his allies visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta on Wednesday.
Although the duo had kept mum over what played out at the meeting, it is speculated to be connected to the 2023 presidential election.
The ex-president who spoke at the inauguration of a 300-man planning committee on the installation of the new Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, said he told Tinubu that he had added two phrases recently used by the former Lagos Governor to Yoruba vocabularies.
He said: “We now have two vocabularies in the Yoruba dictionary, ‘Emilokan’ and ‘Olule’. These two vocabularies are now popularly used”.
“I asked Bola and he laughed. I said whether the vocabularies are good or bad, we have started using them.”
Recall that Tinubu had during an outburst prior to the APC primary election used the phrases while revealing that there was no way President Muhammadu Buhari would have emerged winner of the 2015 presidential election without his support.
2023: Atiku, Wike reconciliatory committee meets, defines framework for accord
Finally, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Friday have opened discussions for peace and reconciliation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
The committee set up for that purpose consists members drawn from both Atiku and Wike’s strategic teams.
The meeting took place in Government House, in the state metropolis.
Those from the Atiku’s team comprised the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Hon. Adamu Waziri and Hon. Eyitayo Jegede. While Wike’s team were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke; former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo.
Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, which lasted for about four hours, Governor Fintiri stated that talks were still ongoing to achieve desired objectives.
He expressed confidence that both teams would find a middle ground to ensure peace reigns in the party.
He added that Nigerians are waiting patiently for the PDP to clinch power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023, and redeem the country from the bad governance brought about by the current federal government.
Further, Fintiri urged Nigerians to be patient and expressed optimism that at the end of the day, the committee would broker peace, unify the party and Nigerians will be happy for the PDP.
In his words, “We are aware that Nigerians are anxious and waiting for PDP to take over the government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of the same political family and we have opened discussion. Work is in progress and we will continue.
“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians”.
On his part, the former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, also said the agreement by members of the committee to bring about unity in the party will be achieved soon.
Mimiko, disclosed that the committee will meet again to further deliberate on issues that need to be addressed.
“We have agreed that there is a need for us to enhance unity within our party. This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there which need further deliberation when the committee meets again.”
It would be recalled that Atiku and Wike had agreed to constitute the committee at a meeting they held in Abuja a few weeks ago at the residence of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana as part of the framework for the resolution of their political differences.
However, at the end of the committee’s session, members of the committee met with Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom to give an update on the progress made so far.
PDP accuses Uzodinma of sponsoring protest in Imo
The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in Imo State on Friday said the regime of Gov Hope Uzodinma has approached its expiry date and must give way to a PDP led-administration.
The opposition party alleged that the Imo State government through its sponsored protest is trying to hoodwink the people and divert attention from the woes and infamies of the wobbling regime.
In a statement signed by the Director-General, Imo PDP New Media, Collins Opurozor , the PDP said as long as God is still on the throne, Imo people will overcome Uzodinma.
The Party alleged that Imo State under Gov Uzodinma has continued to occupy the top positions in all indices of social malady, ranging from worsening ease of doing business to debilitating rural poverty and to the deteriorating rate of unemployment, which has ‘today risen to 83%’.
Recall that the Coalition For Justice, Peace And True Democracy, a socio-political pressure group, had called for the investigation of former Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and three others over alleged sedition.
The group, during the protest in Owerri, the Imo capital, on Thursday, called for the investigation of former Imo Deputy Governor, Mr Gerald Irona.
They further called for the investigation of a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Uche Onyeaguocha and his incumbent counterpart, Mr Kingsley Uju, who represents Ohaji-Egbema, /Oru West/ Oguta federal constituency.
The party while reacting to a protest held in Owerri described the exercise as s sponsored protest against PDP leaders.
PDP said, “It is mind-boggling that, after unleashing mass misery in Imo, this regime, just yesterday, deployed state resources, state authority, state appointees and other instruments of state power to stage a protest and blame key opposition leaders for the festering insecurity in the state.
“The PDP considers it deeply troubling that, instead of coming out clean over its role in the gruesome murder of no fewer than fourteen young men who had recently attended a traditional marriage ceremony at Awo-Omamma, this regime has unfortunately remained unrepentant and unapologetic, and has resorted to the most bizarre contrivances to eventually set the State ablaze.
“This a harrowing experience for Imo people to live under a regime which militia force known as Ebubeagu has been widely implicated in mass murders, armed robberies, arson and abductions.
“Curiously, Gov Uzodinma, till this moment, is yet to refute a very weighty allegation by the Senator representing his own senatorial district, who had accused him of creating and operating a deadly hit squad.
“The opposition party while encouraging the people of Imo State to keep the spirit alive, and discountenance this very last kick of a dying horse, being aware that this regime has approached its expiry date and must give way for a PDP led-administration for the good of the people.”
