Tinubu speaks after returning from UK

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Thursday

returned to Nigeria after a short break in the United Kingdom

Speaking shortly after his return, the former Lagos State Governor assured Nigerians that their hope which was almost lost, is now back.

He added that he is “back actively” while urging Nigerians to be patriotic and refrain from speaking evil about the country.

Tinubu said he is the builder and construction engineer Nigeria needs.

He said; “The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break and I am happy to be back in my fatherland Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform. Nigerians should expect fat the help they needed is here.

“The hope that is almost dithering is back. I am back actively”, he declared.