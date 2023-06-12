Tinubu signs student loan bill into law

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Student Loan Bill into law. ⁣⁣

⁣

An aide to the president, Dele Alake, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Monday evening.⁣⁣

The bill was passed by the 9th National Assembly but former President Muhammadu Buhari could not sign the bill before leaving office on May 29.

⁣

The bill will enable Nigerian students to access loans at interest-free rates. ⁣⁣

The bill seeks the establishment of the Nigerian Education Bank which shall have powers to supervise, coordinate, administer and monitor the management of student loans in Nigeria and receive applications for students’ loan through higher institutions in Nigeria on behalf of the applicants, screen the applications to ensure that all requirements for the grant of such loans under the Act were satisfied.

The bank shall also have the powers to approve and disburse the loan to qualified applicants; control, monitor and coordinate the students’ loan account/fund and ensure compliance in respect of disbursement; monitor academic records of grantees of the loan to obtain information on their year of graduation, national service, employment to ensure that grantees of the loan commence repayment of the loan as at when due, among other functions.

The bill also provides that notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in other enactments, all students seeking higher education in any public institution of higher learning in Nigeria shall have an equal right to access the loan under this Act without any discrimination arising from gender, religion, tribe, position or disability of any kind.