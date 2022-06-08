NEWS
Tinubu shakes hands with Osinbajo as he wins APC presidential primary
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, shared a warm handshake with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as he coasted to victory in the party’s presidential primary.
Tinubu has taken a commanding lead in the voting, having amassed over half of the total votes.
The former Lagos State Governor is way ahead of Osinbajo and the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.
About 2,322 delegates from across Nigeria had stormed the Eagles Square to elect the flag bearer of the party.
After President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the arena, Tinubu went to the podium to shake hands with the Commander-in-Chief and his wife, Aisha.
Tinubu also stopped briefly to shake hands with Osinbajo and exchanged a few words
NEWS
INEC gives Atiku, Tinubu, others one week to present running mates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked the presidential and governorship candidates of the 18 registered political parties to pick and submit the lists of their running mates in the next eight days.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).
This means that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and others have about a week more to nominate their vice presidential candidates to the commission.
According to him, while the conventions and primaries of candidates by political parties for the 2023 general elections end on Thursday, the nomination of the candidates and their running mates commenced on Friday and ends a week later.
“For the next one week from tomorrow, 10th June, all political parties are required to submit their list of candidates for national elections (presidential/vice presidential, senatorial and house of representatives) latest by Friday, 17th June.
“For state elections (governorship/deputy governorship and state houses of assembly), the list of candidates shall be uploaded from 1st to 15th July as already provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election already released by the Commission,” Yakubu said.
He also said that all political parties are required to upload the details of their candidates for each constituency to the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP).
The INEC boss said that to achieve this objective, four officials recommended by each of the 18 political parties were trained in the procedure for uploading the nomination forms to the dedicated web portal.
“Confidential Access Codes to the portal have already been given to each Political Party to facilitate the uploading of its nominations.
“For emphasis, the commission wishes to remind Political Parties that only the names of candidates that emerged from democratic primaries as provided by Sec. 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 shall be submitted to the commission,” he said.
He added that the list of all presidential and governorship candidates must be accompanied by the names of their running mates (that is vice presidential and deputy governorship candidates) without which the nomination is invalid, warning that all nominations must be uploaded to the portal on/or before the deadlines.
He said, “All nominations must be uploaded to the portal on/or before the deadlines. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday, 17th June 2022 for national elections and 6.00pm (1800hrs) on Friday 15th July 2022 for state elections.
“With this innovation, the commission has eliminated the physical interface between party officials and INEC staff for the purpose of submitting the list of candidates for the 2023 general election.”
Yakubu said that a nomination centre has been set up at the commission’s headquarters to receive and process all nominations by political parties, including dedicated telephone lines to serve as help desk for any party that may need assistance.
Journalists later visited the nomination centre, where the INEC boss said that each of the 18 registered political parties were expected to submit 1,520 nominees or 27,360 total for all the parties.
NEWS
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months
Nigerians traded at least N77.75bn ($185m) worth of Bitcoin in the first three months of the year despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in the country.
This is a 5.71 per cent increase from the N73.54bn worth of Bitcoin that was traded in the corresponding period of 2021, according to data made available to our correspondent by Paxful, one of the major peer-to-peer cryptocurrency platforms in the nation.
Trade from Nigeria accounted for 25.87 per cent of the total N300.48bn ($715m) worth of Bitcoin that was traded on the platform in the quarter under review.
Global trade on the platform showed an 8.33 per cent increase from the N277.377bn ($660m) that was traded on it in the corresponding period of 2021.
According to the firm, Nigeria was its largest trading country in 2021 with 16,000 daily trades. In the period under review, the market cap of BTC dropped by $36.90bn from $902.10bn as of January 1, 2022, to $865.20bn as of March 31, 2022.
This was despite the CBN’s restrictions on cryptocurrencies in the nation. In February of 2021, the CBN asked banks in the nation to stop transacting in and with entities dealing in crypto assets.
The bank said, “Further to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.”
Since the restriction, P2P trading of crypto, especially BTC, has increased. According to a 2021 report by Chainalysis, the nation is the sixth leading nation in the world in terms of crypto adoption.
A recent report by KuCoin, a crypto exchange with over 10 million registered users, disclosed that about 33.4 million Nigerians trade or own crypto assets.
According to the Founder and Coordinator, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, Chimezie Chuta, the P2P nature of BTC is the cause of its increasing adoption in the nation.
He said, “Crypto is designed to be P2P and the only way we started talking about bank accounts is for easy offloads or what we call unwrap.
“If people are confident, or comfortable with just exchanging crypto to crypto in the P2P environment, then there is nothing that can stop it. And that is what happened after the CBN banned crypto and most of the trading went to P2P. P2P is person to person, there is nothing that can happen to that.
“So, what happens is you send people funds to their local accounts when you exchange whatever you need to exchange on the digital platform. It is expected because it is decentralised and disruptive enough to allow such things to happen.”
Chuta added that the recent downturn in the prices of the BTC and the crypto market was creating an opportunity for traders to make a profit.
The President of Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria and General Secretary of Blockchain Industry Coordinating Committee of Nigeria, Senator Ihenyen, had in an earlier interview told our correspondent that it was time for the CBN to rethink its stance on crypto.
He had said, “Yes, I strongly believe that it is time the CBN rethinks its stance on crypto in Nigeria. No doubt that the CBN must have had compelling reasons for shutting out cryptocurrency in the country’s banking and financial system in February 2021.
“But 15 months later, all stakeholders, including the CBN, must have benefitted from seeing the true facts and figures of cryptocurrency adoption as well as the risks and opportunities. Today we know that less than 1 per cent of cryptocurrency transactions are linked with illicit transactions.
“Today we know that our law enforcement agencies need more transparency in order to aid their investigations, not the currency blackout in the space. Today we know that crypto exchanges such as Binance, Luno, Bundle, and the rest of them are the centralised gateway to the crypto world that should be accommodated as allied partners to CBN and other regulators.”
He added that the nation was safer with cryptocurrencies regulated than resisted as innovators believe it is the future of finance.
NEWS
ISWAP responsible for Owo church attack ― FG
The Federal Government on Thursday said it has located the footprint of the Islamic State, West African Province, ISWAP for the Sunday attack of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo state that led to the death of about 38 persons.
The Government also said that no arrest has been made on the kidnap of the Methodist Prelate, Samuel Kanu-Uche and two other priests.
Briefing State House correspondents at the end of Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, flanked by the Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba Usman, said that the Owo Catholic Church attack was perpetrated by international criminals.
Ogbeni Aregbesola, who said that no arrest has been made, further said that the security agencies had been directed to go after the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice, adding that the security was now zeroing in on them.
He noted that the attack has no ethnic-religious connection as he affirmed that the group activity has nothing to do with real religion.
According to Aregbesola, the motive of the terror group is believed to be pitching Nigerians against each other and making it appear as ethno-religious war.
The minister stated that the council is also concerned about killings in the name of blasphemy and has directed the security agencies to go after perpetrators of both incidents that occurred in Sokoto State and Abuja recently.
He added that enough security arrangement has been made for the Ekiti State gubernatorial election taking place on June 18, 2022.
On the kidnap of the Methodist Prelate, the Minister said there has been a lead and that the security was still looking for the suspects and how the ransom was paid.
He said there was no ethnic agenda in the attack, urging Nigerians to unite and defeat the terrorists.
