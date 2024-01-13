Tinubu seeks strengthened cooperation with France to tackle terrorism

President Bola Tinubu has called for strengthened cooperation with France in combating the prevailing threat of terrorism in the country.

Tinubu made the call on Friday in Abuja, in a farewell meeting with the outgoing French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann.

The President appreciated Blatman for her dedication to enhancing relations between France and Nigeria and urged her to leverage her new role as Director for Africa to advocate the need to ”upgrade technical cooperation” between Nigeria and France to defeat terrorism and violent extremism.

”You have been excellent in promoting bilateral relations between both countries in the areas of economy, trade, education, arts, and culture.

“Thank you for the hard work you have done in Nigeria and for President Macron to appoint you to a new position as Africa Director, it is a testament that you excelled in your assignment in our country.

”You will always be welcomed in Nigeria. On regional security, we want you to remind Paris at every opportunity that it is necessary to upgrade our technical cooperation in our joint efforts to defeat terrorism and counter violent extremism in the region,” he said.