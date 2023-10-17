Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Tinubu sacks NAHCON board

President Bola Tinubu has directed the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on three-month pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2023.

Consequently, the President has approved the appointment of Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi to serve as the new chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

A statement by the special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday night, which announced the development, said the new chairman/CEO of NAHCON will assume office in acting capacity on October 18, 2023, and will continue to serve in substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on January 17, 2023.

“President Bola Tinubu has also approved the dissolution of the Board of NAHCON.

“The President expects that the new NAHCON leadership will serve in reverence of Allah and with utmost adherence to the precepts of service according to the Holy Qur’an,” Ngelale stated.

