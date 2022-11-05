Tinubu risks losing Kano over APC crisis – Ado-Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has raised the alarm over the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, warning that the ruling party may lose the presidential election in the state in 2023.

Ado-Doguwa, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, observed that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had left the APC structure in Kano in the hands of those who were disorganising the party.

According to him, while the governor has governed the state well administratively, those he left to manage the party have frustrated loyal members out of it.

The lawmaker, who is representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency in Kano State, questioned the loyalty of a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and deputy governorship candidate of the APC, Murtala Garo, an in-law to the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Ado-Doguwa said, “It is my hope and it is the hope of the APC people in Nigeria that Bola can be able to discharge his duties; that Bola can be able to consolidate the gains earlier laid down by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to say today without any fear of contraction; without any fear of intimidation; without any fear of any quarter or any authority anywhere that there is fire on the mountain as far as the APC is concerned in Kano State. There is fire on the mountain – I repeat, there is fire on the mountain. This is the right time to say it because we have been going through a silent crisis especially in the area of party administration and politicking with a lot of intrigues and exclusion of members.

“Management and administration of the party is being done exclusively by a few members of the party who are, by all standing, not supposed to handle what they are handling in the APC. I want to say for the purpose of clarification that I am talking about party politics in Kano; in our party, the APC.