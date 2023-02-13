Tinubu reveals how Nigeria can overcome its challenges

Nigeria’s challenges can be overcome through unity, faith and commitment, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has said.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday in Abuha at the Meet the Mentor Dinner organised by the Progressive Sisters Network (PSN) on Sunday .

“As a nation, we are facing some challenges, but these challenges can be overcome. We have the capacity to find our way in situations where there seems to be no way.

“Please, let’s work together to build the Nigeria of our dreams. I know it is difficult not to look for the easy way in today’s Nigeria, but together with our faith in one another and our nation, we can solve our problems,” he stressed.

Tinubu said that if elected the country’s president, he will ensure that Nigeria’s mineral resources are effectively exploited to achieve its greatness.

“We will achieve greatness in this country, let us just believe in ourselves,” Tinubu assured and thanked the organisers of the dinner.