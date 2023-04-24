Tinubu returns to Nigeria

Exactly 35 days to his inauguration on May 29, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, arrived Nigeria on Monday afternoon after a one-month rest in France.
The President-elect arrived from France in the company of his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.
Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.
Tinubu’s aircraft touched down at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 4:20pm.
Dressed in a blue agbada, the 71-year-old Tinubu walked unaided from his plane – holding rails on either side of him.
He was received at the Abuja international airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and some state governors.
Shouts of ‘Jagaban’, ‘on your mandate’, ‘Mr. President’ could be heard in ebullient voices as Tinubu waves in acknowledgment of the rousing welcome.
Tinubu’s arrival put to rest weeks of speculations regarding his health status and whereabouts.
Recall that NewsDay had, earlier today, reported that Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria today, ahead of the May 29 inauguration.
Welcome back, the father of the nation.
Welcome back president Elect. May your reign favour Nigerians
Welcome President-Elect Bola Tinubu.
Welcome Jagaban our incoming president
Never call this man president elect, he was selected by INEC just like Aisha Binani
Welcome home, our president-select
Their mother’s father just arrive.
(bàbà ìyá wọn ti dé)
May your reign be filled with prosperity for the nation
Welcome back the last man standing that is still standing even standing stronger till today.
Welcome back BAT
JAGANBA ti de, Obident ti JAPA
They will not have rest of minds,”Okan won o nii b’ale”those that wish u bad… ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU,Akanbi Omo Olodo ide.May your reign brings forth needed peace and economic prosperity to us all…