Tinubu returns to Nigeria

Exactly 35 days to his inauguration on May 29, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, arrived Nigeria on Monday afternoon after a one-month rest in France.

The President-elect arrived from France in the company of his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Tinubu’s aircraft touched down at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 4:20pm.

Dressed in a blue agbada, the 71-year-old Tinubu walked unaided from his plane – holding rails on either side of him.

He was received at the Abuja international airport by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and some state governors.

Shouts of ‘Jagaban’, ‘on your mandate’, ‘Mr. President’ could be heard in ebullient voices as Tinubu waves in acknowledgment of the rousing welcome.

Tinubu’s arrival put to rest weeks of speculations regarding his health status and whereabouts.

Recall that NewsDay had, earlier today, reported that Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria today, ahead of the May 29 inauguration.