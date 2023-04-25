Nigeria’s ‘President-elect’ Bola Tinubu, returned from France with a thin tube suspected to be a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line) on his right arm, confirming he was undergoing medical treatment abroad.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Tinubu returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, on Monday after weeks of medical treatment abroad, ahead of his inauguration as the next President on May 29

This confirms SaharaReporters’ story that Tinubu was expected to return to the country today (Monday), more than a month after leaving for France to seek medical treatment

Although, his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga insisted the ‘President-elect’ was on vacation in France, SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that Tinubu fell ill after the March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections and was flown to France for medical treatment.

However, despite the denials, SaharaReporters earlier reported that Tinubu’s ailment was so severe that for five days while being hospitalised, he could not speak and had to be intubated.

Intubation is a procedure required to help save a life when the patient cannot breathe.

It is a process where a healthcare provider inserts a tube through a patient’s mouth or nose, then down into their trachea (airway/windpipe). The tube keeps the trachea open so that air can get through. The tube can connect to a machine that delivers air or oxygen.

According to Cleveland Clinic, common conditions that lead to intubation include airway obstruction (something caught in the airway, blocking the flow of air); cardiac arrest (sudden loss of heart function); injury or trauma to your neck, abdomen or chest that affects the airway; loss of consciousness or a low level of consciousness, which can make a person lose control of the airway.

Others include the need for surgery that will make you unable to breathe on your own; respiratory (breathing) failure or apnea (a temporary stop in breathing) and risk for aspiration (breathing in an object or substance such as food, vomit or blood).

SaharaReporters also reported that Tinubu’s tongue was reportedly sticking out during the time his condition was severe.

“Tinubu’s ailment and health were in shambles before he left Nigeria to undertake treatment in a French hospital,” a source had said.

“The sickness was so severe that for five days during his hospitalisation, he could speak and had to be intubated,” another source had said.

“His tongue was reportedly sticking out,” one of the sources had added.

However, while addressing journalists shortly after his return, it was noticed that Tinubu had a suspected PICC line attached to his upper arm.

Pictures of Tinubu with the ‘medical device’ have since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to some medical experts, PICC is used to deliver medications and other treatments directly to the large central veins near your heart.

“Your doctor might recommend a PICC line if your treatment plan requires frequent needle sticks for medicine or blood draws,” Dr Gerald Okoye told SaharaReporters.