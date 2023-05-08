Tinubu reportedly drops nominees displaying ‘sense of entitlement’

An aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, said President-elect Bola Tinubu has dropped certain nominees considered for appointment.

The public affairs analyst, who earlier predicted the composition of the incoming government, made the claim in a Twitter post.

Bwala noted that Tinubu took the action because some individuals expected to get portfolios have been displaying “a sense of entitlement”.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) member also said there are concerns about the number of outgoing governors that may join the next cabinet.

“After I shared that some nominees in Tinubu’s list dropped for conduct considered as a sense of entitlement, you are hearing perspectives saying they are not interested in the job? Connect the dots.

“Growing concern also that the number of former governors in Tinubu’s ministerial list is scary and might undermine good governance,” Bwala tweeted.

The legal practitioner added that Babatunde Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, could replace Babatunde Fashola for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) slot.

Although Femi Gbajabiamila looks set to emerge as Chief of Staff, Fashola (SAN) should not be ruled out for the role.

Ogala, ex-APC Legal Adviser, headed the Legal Directorate of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation; Fashola is Minister of Works and Housing and former Lagos governor.