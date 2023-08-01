Tinubu replaces Alake with Osinbajo’s ex-aide

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ajuri Ngelale as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Monday by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government, Willie Bassey.

He said the appointment takes effect from Monday.

Ngelale, who was Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency in the immediate past government, worked in the office of ex-Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment,” the statement said.

Ngelale’s appointment was announced on the eve of the exit of Dele Alake from the role following his appointment as a Minister.

Alake is expected to be among the nominees who would be screened by the senate on Tuesday.

Reacting to his appointment in a tweet on Monday night, Ngelale said he was “humbled and honoured”.

“I am most humbled and honoured by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recognition of the need for more hard work ahead as I have been appointed as his Official Spokesperson & Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity. I will give my best as always. I love you all,” he tweeted.