Tuesday, August 1, 2023
HomeNEWSTinubu replaces Alake with Osinbajo’s ex-aide
NEWS

Tinubu replaces Alake with Osinbajo’s ex-aide

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tinubu replaces Alake with Osinbajo’s ex-aide

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ajuri Ngelale as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Monday by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government, Willie Bassey.

He said the appointment takes effect from Monday.

Ngelale, who was Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency in the immediate past government, worked in the office of ex-Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment,” the statement said.

Ngelale’s appointment was announced on the eve of the exit of Dele Alake from the role following his appointment as a Minister.

Alake is expected to be among the nominees who would be screened by the senate on Tuesday.

Reacting to his appointment in a tweet on Monday night, Ngelale said he was “humbled and honoured”.

“I am most humbled and honoured by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recognition of the need for more hard work ahead as I have been appointed as his Official Spokesperson & Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity. I will give my best as always. I love you all,” he tweeted.

Previous article
BREAKING: President Tinubu Orders Nigerian Federal Universities To Stop Arbitrary School Fees’ Increment
Next article
Ukraine war: Russian strike on Zelensky’s home city kills six
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network