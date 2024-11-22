Tinubu reinstates Ikechebelu, Modebelu as UNIZIK Acting VC, Registrar

The Federal Government has announced the reinstatement of Professor Joseph Ikechebelu as the new acting vice-chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, UNIZIK.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, made this announcement.

“Sequel to the approval of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, vide letter Ref: PRES/84/EDU/10 dated 18th November, 2024 nullifying the appointment of Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh as the 7th substantive vice chancellor of the university who was illegally appointed by the dissolved 10th Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, I am pleased to convey the approval of the Honourable Minister to reinstate you as the acting vice chancellor of the university with immediate effect.

“Consequently, you are directed to take charge of the administration of the university,” Sani-Gwarzo said in the letter.

He instructed the new acting vice-chancellor to forward any matter that requires the approval of the now-dissolved council to the minister for his consideration and approval until President Bola Tinubu reconstitutes a new council.

This is coming after the sack of the controversial seventh substantive vice-chancellor of the university, Bernard Odoh, by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Ikechebelu, was initially appointed into the position in early June but was sacked in late July by the then-university’s Governing Council.

The government also reappointed Victor Modebelu as the Acting Registrar of the university, popularly known as UNIZIK.

The reinstatement of Modebelu, who had served in the position before, followed the sack of Rosemary Nwokike as the institution’s substantive registrar by President Tinubu on Wednesday.

