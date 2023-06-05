Monday, June 5, 2023
HomeNEWSTinubu receives Wike, Umahi, Akpabio at Presidential Villa
NEWS

Tinubu receives Wike, Umahi, Akpabio at Presidential Villa

0
Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
Tinubu meets Umahi, Wike and Akpabio

President Bola Tinubu met on Monday with ex-governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Tinubu also met with the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Senate presidency, Godswill Akpabio.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

As of press time, the agenda for the visit was unclear, but it may not be unconnected with the leadership of the 10th Assembly that will be inaugurated this month.

This is the second time Wike has met with Tinubu in the last 72 hours.

After the last visit, Wike denied claims that he would dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

 

Previous article
Tinubu performs first official duty outside Aso Rock, visits new office of the National Security Adviser
Ibrahim Lateef
Ibrahim Lateef
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network