Wednesday, July 12, 2023
HomeNEWSTinubu receives in audience class of 1999 governors at Aso Villa
NEWS

Tinubu receives in audience class of 1999 governors at Aso Villa

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tinubu meets class of 1999 governors at Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday received in audience the state governors of the class of 1999.

The former governors were led by the chairman of the class and former governor of Edo State , Sir Lucky Igbinedion.

Tinubu was governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), George Akume is also a member of the 1999 class of Executive Governors. He was governor of Benue State from 1999 to 2017.

The other former governors in attendance include James Ibori ( Delta state); Donald Duke (Cross River); Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti); Orji Uzor Kalu( Abia ) and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi).

Tinubu meets class of 1999 governors at Aso Villa

Others are Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Ibrahim Saminu Turaki (Jigawa); Adamu Muazu (Bauchi); Obong Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom)’ Olusegun Osoba (Ogun); Bisi Akande (Osun); Ahmad Yerima (Zamfara); Jolly Nyame (Taraba); Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto) and Joshua Dariye (Plateau).

At the time of reporting, the agenda of the meeting was not known.

Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: How Negligence, Shunning Of Several Recommendations By Nigeria Airports Authority, FAAN Led To Stealing Of Airfield Lighting System At Lagos Airport
Next article
House of Representatives sent member out over improper dressing
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network