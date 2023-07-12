Tinubu receives in audience class of 1999 governors at Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday received in audience the state governors of the class of 1999.

The former governors were led by the chairman of the class and former governor of Edo State , Sir Lucky Igbinedion.

Tinubu was governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), George Akume is also a member of the 1999 class of Executive Governors. He was governor of Benue State from 1999 to 2017.

The other former governors in attendance include James Ibori ( Delta state); Donald Duke (Cross River); Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti); Orji Uzor Kalu( Abia ) and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi).

Others are Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Ibrahim Saminu Turaki (Jigawa); Adamu Muazu (Bauchi); Obong Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom)’ Olusegun Osoba (Ogun); Bisi Akande (Osun); Ahmad Yerima (Zamfara); Jolly Nyame (Taraba); Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto) and Joshua Dariye (Plateau).

At the time of reporting, the agenda of the meeting was not known.