Saturday, September 2, 2023
HomeNEWSTinubu recalls all ambassadors
NEWS

Tinubu recalls all ambassadors

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tinubu recalls all ambassadors

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigeria’s ambassadors — career and non-career — says Minister of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

The minister confirmed the recall of all ambassadors on Saturday in a statement by his SA, Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

Vanguard had reported the recall of the country’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola.

A recall letter by Ambassador Tuggar indicated the end of the tenure of Ambassador Ishola as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

It urged Ishola “to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within 60 days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October 2023 at the latest.”

Total recall

The statement confirming the recall of all ambassadors:

“Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”

Previous article
Gabon reopens borders three days after military coup
Next article
Soyinka urges Muslims to stop harassing Isese adherents
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network