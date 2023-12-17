Tinubu reacts to Emir of Kuwait’s death

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday sympathised with the ruling Sabah family, the government, and people of the State of Kuwait over the passing of the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

This was contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja.

Applauding the achievements of the late Emir in such a short time, the Nigerian leader described the monarch as a man of great compassion, peace, and mercy, who granted amnesty to political prisoners and dissidents, fashioning a progressive and stable state.

Tinubu also commiserated with the ruling House of Sabah, and all those who mourned the painful loss.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to show the Emir mercy and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah al-Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, made the announcement in a statement aired on state television on Saturday.