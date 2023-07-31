Tinubu Promotes Service Chiefs Despite Insecurity, Killings In Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has promoted the service chiefs despite insecurity and killings in some parts of Nigeria.

Under President Tinubu’s government, over 200 Nigerians have since been killed, according to Intersociety. This is a period of two months.

Despite the insecurity challenges, Tinubu decorated the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, and the other service chiefs with new ranks.

Among those decorated are Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The security chiefs were appointed on June 19, 2023, three weeks after Tinubu succeeded Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, since the appointment of the service chiefs, insecurity has continued to exacerbate in some parts of the country.

The global human rights organisation, Amnesty International, put its record of Nigerians killed to over 120 since President Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, while responding to gun violence under Tinubu’s administration, said: “It is horrific that attacks by gunmen have claimed at least 123 lives mere weeks after President Bola Tinubu assumed office on 29 May. Rural communities, always bracing themselves for the next bout of violence, are facing deadly attacks by rampaging killers. Protecting lives should be the utmost priority of the new government. The Nigerian authorities must urgently take steps to stop the bloodletting.

“The brazen failure of the authorities to protect the people of Nigeria is gradually becoming the ‘norm’ in the country. The government said it will enact security measures in response to these attacks, but these promises have not translated into meaningful action that protects the lives of vulnerable communities.

“The Nigerian authorities have also consistently failed to carry out independent, effective, impartial, and thorough investigations into these killings — and this is fuelling impunity.

“The Nigerian authorities are obliged under international human rights law, regional human rights treaties, and Nigeria’s constitution to protect the human rights of all people without discrimination — and that includes the right to life. Those suspected of criminal responsibility for these callous crimes must urgently be brought to justice in fair trials.”