Thursday, November 16, 2023
HomeNEWSTinubu promises to establish industrial hubs to tackle unemployment
NEWS

Tinubu promises to establish industrial hubs to tackle unemployment

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tinubu promises to establish industrial hubs to tackle unemployment

The Federal Government has announced plans to establish industrial hubs to accelerate job creation and address rising unemployment in the country.

President Bola Tinubu disclosed this at the 55th International Conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management on Tuesday in Abuja, with the theme: “Sustainable Human Resources, Business, and National Development.”

The President, represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiru Onyejeocha, outlined the administration’s commitment to steering Nigeria towards self-reliance and reducing dependency on others amid global challenges.

“We envision an unprecedented level of industrial activity, marked by the establishment of unique industrial hubs tailored to the strengths of each region in our great nation.

“We recognise that sustainable development can only be achieved by fostering an environment where job opportunities abound, ensuring food security, and eradicating poverty.

“In the pursuit of our vision, inclusivity is paramount; we will prominently feature women and youth in all our endeavours, recognising them as integral contributors to our nation’s success,” the president said.

Previous article
Manchester United will let Jadon Sancho leave in January on one condition
Next article
Anambra belongs to APGA – Soludo replies APC on plot to take over state
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network