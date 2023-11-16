Tinubu promises to establish industrial hubs to tackle unemployment

The Federal Government has announced plans to establish industrial hubs to accelerate job creation and address rising unemployment in the country.

President Bola Tinubu disclosed this at the 55th International Conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management on Tuesday in Abuja, with the theme: “Sustainable Human Resources, Business, and National Development.”

The President, represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiru Onyejeocha, outlined the administration’s commitment to steering Nigeria towards self-reliance and reducing dependency on others amid global challenges.

“We envision an unprecedented level of industrial activity, marked by the establishment of unique industrial hubs tailored to the strengths of each region in our great nation.

“We recognise that sustainable development can only be achieved by fostering an environment where job opportunities abound, ensuring food security, and eradicating poverty.

“In the pursuit of our vision, inclusivity is paramount; we will prominently feature women and youth in all our endeavours, recognising them as integral contributors to our nation’s success,” the president said.