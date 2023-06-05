Monday, June 5, 2023
Tinubu performs first official duty outside Aso Rock, visits new office of the National Security Adviser

Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday visited the New Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) .

This is Tinubu’s first engagement outside the Presidential Villa since he assumed power on May 29.

Tinubu was received by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

During the visit, Tinubu preached the importance of sharing intelligence among security agencies.

The president was later presented with a memento on behalf of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Tinubu visits new office of the National Security AdviserFormer President  Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the new Office of the on March 21.

The new facility is meant to optimise efforts at addressing evolving security challenges in the country, especially terrorism and violent extremism.

