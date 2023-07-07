Tinubu pays tribute to MKO 25 years after his death

President Bola Tinubu has paid tributes to the late winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, 25 years after his death.

In a post shared via his Twitter handle Friday, Tinubu described MKO as a great and selfless leader.

“Today, our nation honors the sacrifice and example of a true hero, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, 25 years after his sad demise.

A true champion of democracy, his courage and integrity, complete dedication to public service, exemplified the highest ideals of our great nation. His legacy endures and his message of hope echoes still.

“May Allah SWT grant him mercy and increase his rewards.”