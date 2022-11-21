Tinubu pays condolence visit to family of Late Hon. Omititi

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu on Monday joined other dignitaries to condole with the family of former lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sobur Olayiwola Olawale.

Olawale, popularly known as Omititi in political circles, slumped and died during the official flag-off of APC Presidential campaign, Tinubu-Shettima, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday.

Tinubu was in company of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and other dignitaries.

Tinubu described the late Olawale as a highly respected lawmaker whose contributions toward the party and Lagos state would be sorely missed.

Sympathisers have continued to throng the Lagos home of the former lawmaker after news of his death broke.

Omititi was until his untimely demise the Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, a second term lawmaker