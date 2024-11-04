Tinubu orders release of minors arrested for hunger protests

President Bola Tinubu on Monday ordered the immediate release of all the children arrested over the #EndBadGovernance protests held in several parts of the country in August.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday after the President swore in seven newly appointed ministers cleared by the Senate.

The minister said the President ordered the immediate release of the minors without prejudice to whatever legal processes that are ongoing.

The President also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to immediately see to the welfare of those minors, and also take part to ensure their smooth reunion with their parents or guardians wherever they are in the country.

Tinubu also directed that a committee would be set up to be spearheaded by the humanitarian affairs ministry to look at all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, treatment, and finally, the release of the minors

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!