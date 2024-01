President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation of Nigeria, in a statement to “address the widespread information circulating regarding the use of public funds by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation”.

SaharaReporters had reported how Edu asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein to send public funds to a private account.

The private account belongs to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, identified as a project manager by the minister.

Edu had approved that N585,198,500.00 should be disbursed into a personal account.

SaharaReporters also reported on Sunday that her ministry approved funds for flight tickets and airport taxis for her teams from Abuja to Kogi State, even though the latter has no airport.

In the statement, the Ministry of Information and National Orientation said it acknowledged the concerns raised by the public regarding the alleged payment of funds into a private account by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

It said, “We are aware of the narratives circulating widely and wish to assure Nigerians that the Government takes these issues most seriously.

“The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is transparent and accountable to the people and committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated and utilized effectively and efficiently to address the needs of Nigerians.

“In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

“The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.

“The public is advised to note, against the backdrop of various unverified narratives circulating on the Internet, that the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Minister Mohammed Idris, is the primary source for verified information about events and actions of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Only accurate details will be shared with the public. The Ministry is committed to providing timely updates to keep Nigerians informed about the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public.”