Tuesday, December 5, 2023
HomeNEWSTinubu orders investigation into Kaduna village bombing
NEWS

Tinubu orders investigation into Kaduna village bombing

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tinubu orders investigation into Kaduna village bombing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed an immediate investigation into the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army on Sunday, which led to the death of many villagers.

In a statement on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, the President sympathized with the families of the victims and the Kaduna State Government.

“President Bola Tinubu sympathizes with the families of victims, the people and the government of Kaduna State over the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing anger and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

“The President directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities looked diligently into the mishap.

“The President also directs swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased”, the statement read.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed that the Army claimed responsibility for the airstrike which killed many on Sunday.

 

Previous article
Bruno Fernandes and Kai Havertz among 27 Premier League players on brink of suspension
Next article
David de Gea responds to Newcastle interest with former Man Utd star lined up to replace Nick Pope
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network