Tinubu orders investigation into Kaduna village bombing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed an immediate investigation into the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army on Sunday, which led to the death of many villagers.

In a statement on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, the President sympathized with the families of the victims and the Kaduna State Government.

“President Bola Tinubu sympathizes with the families of victims, the people and the government of Kaduna State over the bombing mishap in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing anger and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

“The President directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities looked diligently into the mishap.

“The President also directs swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased”, the statement read.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed that the Army claimed responsibility for the airstrike which killed many on Sunday.