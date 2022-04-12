POLITICS
Tinubu opens up on why he met APC governors
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has explained why he met with members of the Progressives Governors Forum on Monday.
Tinubu had met with the APC governors at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his intention to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in 2023.
The governors in attendance include Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Binu of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, amongst others.
The meeting came less than 24 hours after Osinbajo hosted the governors at his Aguda House residence on Sunday evening; where he disclosed his intention to run for the APC presidential ticket.
But briefing newsmen after the meeting, the former Lagos State Governor noted that he met with the governors to seek their support for his ambition to become Nigeria’s president.
“My mission here is to seek collaboration, support, and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure,” he said.
When asked about Osinbajo’s declaration and 2023 ambition, Tinubu said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”
He added, “The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in the electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.”
Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, Bagudu said Tinubu met the governors to formally briefed them on his intention to lead Nigeria after Buhari’s regime in 2023.
“He met members of the PGF and stated what he has said publicly, his intention to seek the office of the President come 2023 which he had already announced before now.
“He briefed us on his reasons, thinking, and message. The governors graciously listened to him to digest everything he said. He acknowledged the role of the governors in the last convention of the party by helping in the evolution of the leadership that is acceptable and widely acknowledged by all party members.”
Bagudu noted that he responded on behalf of the governors and assured the presidential aspirant that they (governors) would discuss the matter during their meeting and make informed decision on his message.
POLITICS
2023 presidency: Amaechi consults Emir of Daura, Buhari’s hometown
Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday conferred with the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruq Umar as part of consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition.
The former Rivers Speaker and Governor was in the Katsina town on Monday, accompanied by Borno Senator Ali Ndume among others.
David Iyofor, his media aide posted an image of the meeting on Twitter.
“Emir Umar just finished praying for and blessed his Dan Amanar, Amaechi to proceed with courage in the race for APC 2023 Presidential ticket”, the spokesman tweeted.
The minister had earlier visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero.
The trip to the Northern States followed Amaechi’s declaration of intent last Saturday in Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.
He holds a traditional title ‘Dan Amanar Daura’, meaning trusted son of Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.
POLITICS
PDP sweeps all 21 chairmanship, 226 councillorship seats in Adamawa
The candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State have won in all the 21 Local Government Council elections conducted on Saturday in the state.
The PDP candidates also swept all the 226 Councillorship seats contested during Saturday’s election.
The chairman of Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Isa Shettima gave the results on Sunday in Yola, the state capital.
Only APC and PDP contested the chairmanship elections, except in Toungo LGA where African Democratic Congress (ADC) participated and garnered 321 votes.
Chairmanship results are as follows:
- Demsa LGA – APC 10807, PDP 31509
- Fufore LGA – APC 6654, PDP 29687
- Ganye LGA – APC 9650, PDP 16566
- Girei LGA – APC 2176, PDP 21886
- Gombi LGA – APC 5954, PDP 26840
- Guyuk LGA – APC 1672, PDP 34118
- Hong LGA – APC 2356, PDP 27305
- Jada LGA – APC 11084, PDP 25913
- Lamurde LGA – APC 7560, PDP 13423
- Madagali LGA – APC 4205, PDP 27500
- Maiha LGA – APC 1517, PDP 22858
- Mayobelwa LGA – APC 11687, PDP 28884
- Michika LGA – APC 8445, PDP 27911
- Mubi North LGA – APC 6808, 31105
- Mubi South LGA – APC 8084, PDP 36649
- Numan LGA – APC 9906, PDP 18313
- Shelleng LGA – APC 1305
- Song LGA – APC 2632, PDP 33404
- Toungo LGA – ADC 321, APC 787, PDP 16271
- Yola North LGA – APC 3300, PDP 8437
- Yola South LGA – APC 6810, PDP 15181
POLITICS
2023 Presidency : Osinbajo ends consultations , may declare this week
Indications emerged on Saturday that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has concluded consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition.
Sources in his camp said the VP is poised to formally join the race any moment from now.
“He has ended his consultations across board and he will declare his stand any moment from now, even as early as Monday (tomorrow),” an Aso Rock Presidential Villa source told The Nation yesterday.
Another source said: “His (Osinbajo) body language in the Villa is predictable. He has a team working day and night for his declaration.
“As at last week, his blueprint/manifesto was ready. He may introduce a digital dimension to the campaign.
“I think he is just biding his time for strategic reasons. Now, there are signs that in the next few days, he will open up.”
Chieftains of the APC who had earlier declared interest in the party’s presidential ticket are National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State; former Abia State governor and serving senator, Orji Kalu and the immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Latest News
- JAMB releases 2022 UTME mock results
- Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany and her Nigerian-bred fiancé visit pastor Paul Adefarasin in Lagos
- Cross-dressing crackdown: James Brown makes U-turn, says ‘I’m a comedian’
- Tinubu opens up on why he met APC governors
- Crude oil prices fall below $100 a barrel amid lockdowns in China
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Twitter’s top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board of directors
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Sex positions that will hit your G-spot
-
NEWS1 day ago
Vice President Osinbajo officially declares for President
-
BUSINESS12 hours ago
US stock futures inch higher ahead of big inflation report
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Victor Osimhen, Marcus Rashford:Ten players Mikel Arteta could try to sign for Arsenal this summer
-
NEWS1 day ago
Security, economy and governance : Checking on Yemi Osinbajo’s nine promises to Nigerians as he declares for President
-
NEWS1 day ago
Police arrest husband of late popular singer, Osinachi
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Actress Yewande Adekoya and Abiodun Thomas’s 8-year-marriage in deep trouble