Tinubu opens up on why he has not been attending on media interviews and debates

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has described himself as a marketable individual.

He made this assertion while explaining the reason he doesn’t grant interviews at the Chatham House programme titled, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: In conversation with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, on Monday.

According to Tinubu: “I see myself as a marketable individual. They want to use me to make money, and I said no.”

Tinubu also discussed issues and proffer solutions to national issues bedeviling the country.

The APC flagbearer has come under intense criticism for refusing to grant one-on-one interviews.

Tinubu has been criticized for refusing to grant interviews like his counterparts from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.