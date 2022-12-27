Tinubu, Obi divide G5 governors as group meets in London again

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5 Governors appear to have been divided over who to support in the February 25 presidential election between Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party(LP).

Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuayi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) are not with their party’s flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on account of the refusal of the PDP national chairman, Dr.Iyorchia Ayu to quit his office despite promising to leave in the event of the emergence of a northerner as a presidential candidate.

The governors had vowed not to campaign for Atiku, hinting that they would reveal the presidential candidate they would support, few weeks to the February 25 presidential poll

Although the five governors have agreed among themselves to support a presidential candidate from the South, they are, however divided over who support between the two leading candidates from the South.

While Wike is said to be leaning towards Tinubu, Ortom and Makinde have indicated their preference for Obi.

Confirming this development, the immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Diran Odeyemi said Makinde may have a soft spot for Obi but expressed doubts that he would ever make his stand public.

“A lot of political games are going on. In Oyo State, the deputy governor, Bayo Lawal, has been attending events of the Atiku campaign organisation even though his boss is a member of G-5.

“Seyi (Makinde) is not ready to lose his re-election bid and is therefore keeping his choice close to his chest. He may have instructed his foot soldiers on what to do but he would be wise enough to go with the crowd in the end.

There are, however, strong indications that Obi may be favoured by the group.

To arrive at a consensus and fashion a strategy for the 2023 presidential election, the five governors on Monday travelled to London in continuation of their meeting.

With the governors trip to London, the meeting between the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and Ortom could not hold.

Tambuwal was supposed to return to Makurdi with Atiku for a meeting with Governor Ortom on boxing day..