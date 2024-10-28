Tinubu never called himself Petroleum Minister – Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said his principal has never ascribed to himself the position of the Minister of Petroleum.

Onanuga said the Petroleum Ministry has two ministers supervised by President Tinubu.

The presidential spokesman disclosed this while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday.

According to Onanuga: “The President has never called himself the Minister of Petroleum; it’s you people in the media. We have two ministers and as far as this President is concerned, we have two ministers of petroleum, and one of them focuses on gas.

“That’s an area that this government discovered in the past that Nigeria neglected and Nigeria is more of a gas country than an oil country; President Tinubu is focusing on gas.

“Recently, Obasanjo said he made a mistake during his time by not focusing on gas and Tinubu is rectifying that by making sure we focus on gas. The president supervises all his ministers; he’s in charge of everything.”