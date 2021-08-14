Tinubu mocks critics after Buhari’s London visit

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his visit.

The Nigerian leader visited Tinubu in London on Thursday, August 12 before his return flight to Nigeria.

A statement Friday night by Tinubu’s Media Office described the visit as “a friendly and welcome one”.

It noted that the gesture underscored Buhari’s “considerate and caring personality”.

Tinubu mocked those speculating that all is not well between him and Buhari.

“Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.”

Tinubu hailed Buhari for the time and wished him “the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”

The former Lagos Governor has been in the United Kingdom, since July, for medical treatment.

Asiwaju, as fondly called, reportedly underwent another surgery and is expected back home this month.