POLITICS

Tinubu missing as Buhari meets with APC stakeholders

Published

44 mins ago

on

Tinubu absent as Buhari meets APC stakeholders

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not present as President Muhammadu Buhari hosted a delegation led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

The delegation included the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, and other key members of the party.

They were all ushered in to see Buhari at about 3pm.

Others present were former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe and former Chief of Air Staff Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.

Also in attendance were Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.

However, Tinubu, was conspicuously missing at the time of this report.

POLITICS

PHOTOS: Shettima inaugurates Excos of the Arewa Women For Tinubu

Published

22 hours ago

on

July 21, 2022

By

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Kashim Shettima on Thursday inaugurated the National Executives of the Arewa Women For Tinubu in Abuja.

Arewa Women For Tinubu is an initiative of patriotic women from Northern Nigeria meant to provide political awareness especially in promoting the campaign of Asiwaju Ahmad Tinubu for women and youth in the North.

The event, which was also attended by Hon. James Faleke was held at the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) campaign office in the Federal Capital Territory.

See photos of the inauguration:

POLITICS

Tinubu: ‘Bishop’ who attended APC’s unveiling of Shettima opens up

Published

1 day ago

on

July 21, 2022

By

One of the “Christian clerics” that attended the unveiling of 2023 presidential candidate Bola Tinubu’s running mate has spoken out.

On Wednesday in Abuja, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented Kashim Shettima as its vice presidential candidate.

The 55-year-old former governor of Borno currently represents the State’s central district at the Nigerian Senate.

News of his official announcement was overshadowed by the presence of dozens of ‘clergymen’, most with spurious identities.

Photos and videos show them arriving at the venue (Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre) but they refused to take questions, except a few.

In reaction to their conduct, and attire which portrayed them as Catholics, etc., social media users launched scathing remarks.

Amid the backlash over the controversy, one of attendees, ‘Bishop’ Ugo Ugokwe, posted a response on Facebook last night.

Ugokwe contested for the position of APC Deputy Youth Leader (South East) at the March 26 national convention.

The party member called for Christians-Muslims unity, adding that citizens are free to choose their preferred contestants in 2023.

“I have seen ‘many’ fake news about me and my foundation. It’s okay. Anybody can write what they want to generate traffic.

“I know the guy that I allowed to interview me was out for fake news. He was desperate to see something, to rubbish men of God.

“We are for peace and love not hate. Jesus Christ is love. Christians and Muslims should preach love no matter the challenge in our country Nigeria.

“Just vote your heart in 2023. Don’t hate”, Ugokwe (Amb Ugokwe Prince on Facebook) wrote.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared that those who were at the APC event are not its members.

POLITICS

Obi visits Oyedepo

Published

2 days ago

on

July 20, 2022

By

A picture of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has on Wednesday, surfaced online.

It was, however, gathered that the former governor of Anambra State visited Oyedepo on Tuesday at the Canaanland, headquarters of the church in Ota, Ogun State.

While some said the visit was on premised upon his birthday as he clocked 61 on Tuesday, others linked the visit to the 2023 presidential election.

Here are some of the tweets on Twitter gathered by our correspondent on Wednesday:

“Peter Obi met with Bishop David Oyedepo yesterday, meaning he will meet with Adeboye soon. Talk about strategy. Obi means business. Would like him to meet with Pastor Dr Paul Enenche too,” @caesar_mayor tweeted.

@blossommartins tweeted, “While we were celebrating yesterday, H.E Peter Obi visited Bishop David Oyedepo at Canaanland for priestly and birthday blessings. More details later!!! finally P.O meets my bishop.”

