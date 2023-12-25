Nigerian Soldiers have criticised President Bola Tinubu’s government for failing to pay their December salaries, which they say will dampen the celebration of Christmas and New Year festivals.

The soldiers accused President Tinubu and the military chiefs of being insensitive to their plight.

They added that the government has turned them into beggars who solicit financial support from friends and strangers to meet family needs.

“The Christmas and New Year celebrations are bleak for all of us. I cannot even afford to get clothes for my children,” one of the soldiers told SaharaReporters.

Another soldier added, “Imagine, we Nigerian soldiers are set to celebrate Christmas and New Year without receiving salaries. Our families are not happy with us thinking we don’t want to do our responsibilities, not knowing that the federal government didn’t pay us as of December 23rd.”

He added that the painful part about the delay was that the government did not deem it fit to inform them about the reason why there was a delay in the payment of their salaries.

“Our morale with that of our families is totally down; we don’t even know the reasons behind this action. Since I was enlisted in the Nigerian Army over 27 years ago, this is the first time I would be celebrating Christmas without a salary.

“This is an unfortunate development and there is no palliative as well from the Chief of the Army Staff or any NGO to make us happy. Honestly, this is very disturbing and alarming. Some soldiers were forced to sell their items to buy clothes for their children and relatives. This simply shows that there is no more hope for the common man.”

A sergeant involved in one of the military operations in Northeast Nigeria added, “You need to see how we were patiently waiting for the salaries on Friday but the army authorities disappointed us without proper reason to that.

“We are begging the Nigerian government directly because our Generals are corrupt and can’t speak for us. They are not helping matters at all.

“The barracks are dry and there are no salaries to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivals. All the personnel of the Nigerian Army, have been paid December salary. We soldiers are suffering beyond what you think with the present economic challenge.”

Efforts to reach the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu for comment and clarification failed as he did not answer his calls. He also did not reply to messages sent to his mobile line.