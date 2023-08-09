Tinubu meets Wike, El-Rufai at Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with former governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The ex-governors arrived at the State House separately.

Wike entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock at about 1:40 p.m. while El-Rufai came in at about 2 p.m.

The two are ministerial nominees and have both been screened by the Senate.

While Wike has been confirmed, El-Rufai is yet to get the nod of the Senate as his confirmation was put on hold over an alleged security report.