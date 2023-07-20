Tinubu meets Shettima, Akpabio, governors ahead of Thursday’s NEC session

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday evening met with Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and some state Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting comes on the eve of the administration’s second National Economic Council meeting scheduled to hold at the State House on Thursday morning.

Although the details of Wednesday’s closed-door meeting are not yet public, The PUNCH gathered that the meeting was convened by the President as part of steps to restructure the economy.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, said the leaders also considered final arrangements to distribute palliatives to soften the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Also in the meeting were some state governors, including the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun were present.

The former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was also spotted stepping out of the President’s office.