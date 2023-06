President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, in London, United Kingdom before returing to Nigeria on Tuesday.

The outcome of the meeting between the duo is not yet known as the details of their discussions were not made public.

Tinubu had departed Nigeria on June 20 to participate in the two-day New Global Financial Pact Summit, held in Paris, France.

That was his first official trip since he took over from Buhari on May 29, 2023.