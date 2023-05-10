Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Tinubu meets APC consensus candidates for Reps leadership

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has met with House of Representatives candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker endorsed by the All Progressives Congress.

Tinubu met with both Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu shortly before he left the country for Europe.

In a statement by Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, Abbas and Kalu were presented to the President-elect by the Joint Task Team of the House.

Tinubu, who left the country on a working visit to Europe shortly after the meeting, is expected to “finetune the transition plans and programmes” during the trip.

