Tinubu may return to Nigeria today, to meet APC NWC

Barring any last minute change, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may return to the country on Monday (today).

Tinubu had on March 21 travelled out of the country to spend some time in Paris and London.

The Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, in a tweet on Sunday, noted that Tinubu alongside his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, would land “by 2pm at the presidential wing of the International Airport.”

“My dear brothers and sisters of this unique family, I wish to inform and request of us all that anyone in Abuja and Nasarawa is invited to join in receiving our people’s President-elect and First Lady tomorrow by 2pm at the Presidential wing of the International Airport.

“Departure Time:2pm; departure venue: The Campaign Office; Accreditation time: 12pm. Buses will be provided. Only Accredited persons will be allowed at the airport for security reasons,” Faleke’s tweet read.

After arrival, Tinubu’s first major assignment will be to take charge of proceedings and give direction of the zoning of the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly gathers momentum.

The zoning is already tearing the party apart with different zones laying claims to the different positions in the National Assembly.

Tinubu is expected to meet with the APC’s National Working Committee to take a position on the zoning of the positions to avert a repeat of the 2015 situation that produced Senator Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, respectively.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, confirmed that the NWC meeting with Tinubu may take place this week.

He stated, “We are expecting the President-elect to arrive hopefully from tomorrow (Monday). I may not be sure of the exact date, but I think the NWC meeting will also take place this week after everybody must have resumed from the holiday break and their trip from Umrah.”