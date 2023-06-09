Tinubu, Kwankwaso in closed-door meeting in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday held a closed-door meeting with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso, a former Minister of Defence, has been a close ally of Tinubu, who has variously described the incumbent President as a strategist.

Two weeks before his inauguration as president, Tinubu met with Kwankwaso for four hours in Paris, France.

Both men during the meeting discussed the potential involvement of Kwankwaso in Tinubu’s administration, with the latter planning to form a “government of national unity”.

They also spoke on issues around the election of the national assembly leaders ahead of the June 13 inauguration.

Kwankwaso had, in principle, agreed to join Tinubu’s government subject to consultations with the stakeholders on both sides.

During the meeting, Tinubu was also said to have expressed concern over the strained relations between Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano state, and Kwankwaso — and promised to broker peace between them.

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, served under Kwankwaso as deputy governor before succeeding him.

Both men later fell out over some political differences.