Tinubu, Islamic leaders meet in Aso Rock over Niger coup

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders (Ulama) led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders (Ulama) led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They were in Niger to interact with the junta’s head, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

The Islamic clerics had advised against the use of military force by ECOWAS.

President Tinubu is the Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government and it’s expected that the Islamic leaders will brief the President on the outcome of their interactions with the military junta as well as their colleagues in Niger Republic as regards the political crisis

The ECOWAS had taken steps to show its disapproval of the military take over of power in Niger by imposing a series of sanctions and an ultimatum, which the body threatened could lead to an armed response.

ECOWAS has insisted that the military junta should reinstate the democratically-elected President.

The Ulama are opposed to war with the Nigerien military, as threatened by ECOWAS.

They said that apart from the dire consequences of armed conflict, they were enjoined by their religious faith and the Quran to seek mediation first in cases like this before resorting to war.