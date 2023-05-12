Tinubu is selected one – Atiku’s camp blasts Buhari, President-elect over foreign trips

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described the President-elect, Bola Tinubu the “selected one.”

Atiku’s spokesman, Daniel Bwala, made the remark while faulting the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu from Nigeria due to alleged medical reasons.

While Buhari extended his trip to the United Kingdom, UK, due to a dental procedure, Tinubu travelled to Europe to engage with possible investors.

But, Bwala had claimed that Tinubu embarked on a medical trip to Europe and not for business purposes.

However, Bwala said Buhari and Tinubu’s medical needs can be met in Nigeria.

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “Tale of a country; two presidents. Substantive one and selected one: Both out of the country as of today on medicals. One calls his own dental care; the other calls his own official visit. Their medical needs can adequately be met in Nigeria’s hospitals, public or private. Sad

“Unless we establish a world-class health clinic in Nigeria, solely for those officials covered under section 308; the medical care of those officials paid for adequately by their respective governments, Nigeria’s national security would forever be under threat. No joke.”