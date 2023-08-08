Tinubu inaugurates committee on tax reforms

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement on July 7 announced the establishment of the committee by the president.

Alake noted that the committee would be chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Taiwo Oyedele.

The committee comprises experts from both the private and public sectors and will be responsible for various aspects of tax law reforms, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.